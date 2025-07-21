Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Aneet Padda: TOP 5 Fresh-Faces to Watch Out For 

The pages of Bollywood are flipping, with young women entering the space and dominating the niche with bold performances, refreshing choices, and honest Gen-Z energy. Here’s looking at the five new-age actresses who are setting the timeline of an evolved Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor

Being the youngest Kapoor from the clan, Khushi Kapoor is winning hearts with her on-screen charm and her off-screen honesty. She registered herself as a promising actress with Loveyapa, making everyone notice her growing potential. With a few dramas and fashion gigs lined up, Khushi is steadily paving her way towards stardom.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is basking in the overwhelming response to her latest release, Saiyaara. She brought quiet grace and strength to her role, making the audiences rush to the theatres to witness this love story.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi is already a celebrated name in the South, and she witnessed a rise in Bollywood through Khufiya. She is continuing her ascent with projects like Baby John and Bhool Chuk Maaf, leaving her audience curious about what’s more to come.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has begun her rise to fame in Bollywood. She stepped into the zone with The Archies and has gotten everyone intrigued about her upcoming project, King. With silent charisma and on-screen grace, all eyes are on Suhana for her next flick!

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She made everyone notice her acting mettle through her on-screen honesty and maturity, leaving everyone rooting for her. With the upcoming film, Vrushabha, Shanaya is sure to turn heads even more!

With the ability to go beyond the rigid corners of B-town, these actresses are not only opening doors of fresh storytelling, but are also proving to be the moment of Bollywood.