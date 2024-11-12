Suhana Khan posts throwback pic with SRK as she wishes brother Aryan on 27th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is celebrating his 27th birthday today and has been receiving warm wishes from family and friends.

His sister and actress Suhana Khan shared a cute birthday post featuring an adorable childhood picture with their father and the birthday boy.

The 'Archies' actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a "Then vs Now" post.

The first picture was a black-and-white throwback photo of Suhana and Aryan making funny faces while being held by their father, Shah Rukh Khan.

The second photo Suhana posted was a recent one from a brand shoot featuring the trio. Shah Rukh is seated on a jeep, while Suhana and Aryan pose confidently.

"Happy Birthday" Suhana wrote.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Suhana is likely to share screen space with SRK in 'King film'.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

