Suhana Khan shares throwback picture with her brother Aryan Khan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan share a special bond. On her brother's birthday, Suhana shared a memory with her brother.

She took to her Instagram stories and reposted a picture from last year. In the picture, both brother and sister can be seen playing with their pet.

The caption along with the picture reads, "Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen in 'The Archies'. Makers unveiled the trailer of Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' recently.

The Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'."

Expressing excitement about the film, Zoya Akhtar said, " "Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation. The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It's clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It's also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there."

Shah Rukh Khan also praised the trailer on his social media handle.

He took to X and wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies... thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

'The Archies' will be out on December 7.

