Suhana Khan shares throwback pictures with Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. On this special occasion, his daughter and actor Suhana Khan posted some throwback pictures with him on her Instagram stories.

In the picture, she can be seen giving a peck on her dad's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday"

She also shared a collage of throwback pictures with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aaryan Khan. Along with the pictures she expressed her love for her dad and mentioned, "Love you the most."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a bang. He greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to wish their favourite actor.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

The 'Pathaan' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar.

King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The 'Jawan' actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the 'Chak De! India' actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the 'Swades' actor with the '3 Idiots' director.

While Suhana will be seen in 'The Archies'.

