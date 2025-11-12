Suhana Khan showers love on elder brother Aryan Khan, sending warm wishes on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actor Suhana Khan is showing love to her elder brother, Aryan Khan, celebrating his birthday with a special post on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana reshared one of her posts, featuring Aryan Khan's pictures. In one of them, Aryan and Suhana could be posing for the camera at the premiere of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

"Happppy Birthday love youuu most," she wrote and added a heart emoji.

The eldest child of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, recently made his debut as a director with Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Since its release, the series, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry.

The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Aryan Khan is the elder brother of Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Suhana will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'KING', which also features her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Details surrounding Suhana and SRK's characters have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, the makers have recently unveiled the film's much-anticipated official title and teaser, offering a glimpse of Shah Rukh's character.

The film is being described as Siddharth Anand's "biggest mass action film yet", promising larger-than-life stunts, scale, and storytelling.

