Suhana Khan to Karan Johar, celebs attend launch of Reliance Retail's Tira's global luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Isha Ambani's beauty platform Tira from Reliance Retail celebrated the launch of the world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India. From Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Neetu Kapoor to Karan Johar graced the event in style on Monday.

Clad in a black dress, Suhana Khan, who is one of the faces of the beauty platform, happily posed for the paps.

Looking beautiful like always, Neetu Kapoor arrived at the celebration in an all-black outfit.

Jibraan Khan graced the event in his casual yet stylish attire.

All suited booted, Karan Johar posed for the paparazzi.

Varun Sood, who is currently garnering praise for his performance in 'Call Me Bae', arrived at the event in style.

Augustinus Bader is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products backed by over 30 years of groundbreaking research and the highest calibre of applied science in the industry, the company said in a statement.

Founded by world-renowned stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts.

With its proprietary TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, Augustinus Bader's game-changing formulas power the products that are designed to support the human body's innate capacity to renew and rejuvenate, delivering visibly unprecedented results.

With the inclusion of Augustinus Bader in its bouquet of premium offerings, Tira reaffirms its commitment to catering to the evolving Indian beauty market of beauty enthusiasts eager for cutting-edge skincare solutions.

The Augustinus Bader collection is available exclusively on Tira - online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore thus providing Indian customers the coveted range of skincare products that have elevated the beauty routines of icons such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Priyanka Chopra among others. Customers can expect a luxurious shopping experience, complemented by expert guidance on product selection tailored to individual skincare needs.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Limited, India's largest and most prominent retailer, Tira is the new omnichannel beauty retail platform powered by technology and customized experiences. Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and homegrown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty.

The platform's website and app are easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that allows customers to browse products by category, brand, or concern. Customers can also access beauty content, tips, and tutorials, making it a one-stop shop for all their beauty needs. Best in class personalisation tools ensure users see products, offers and content that are more relevant to their interests and purchase patterns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor