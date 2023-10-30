Suhana Khan wishes her "bestie" Ananya Panday on birthday in adorable way, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Birthdays call for pampering and receiving special treatment from your loved ones. Actress Ananya Panday's fans, friends and family members are also making sure to make her birthday extra special with a lot of love.

Her close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and dropped adorable pictures with Ananya, who turned 25 on Monday.

Suhana uploaded a stunning picture of herself with Ananya and wrote, "Happpy Birthday to my bestieee (white heart emoji)."

"Love you forever and ever," she added in another story, which consists of a picture of Suhana with Ananya and her little sister Rysa Panday. In the image, the trio can be seen eating sushi.

The third image shows Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya twinning in black.

Shanaya posted a selfie with the 'Dream Girl 2' actress to wish her on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday soul sisteerrr!!!," she wrote.

In the next post, Shanaya uploaded an adorable childhood video of herself and Ananya on her handle, with a caption that reads: "Love you."

Ananya is an elder daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. On the other hand, Suhana is superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. Shanaya was born to actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

All three star kids enjoy a huge fan following. Suhana and Shanaya's debut acting projects are yet to be released, while Ananya has already carved a niche for herself in the industry with her acting skills.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Dream Girl 2' besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

