'Sukhee' fame Kusha Kapila gets candid about playing "modern and liberal woman" in her next project

Mumba (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Kusha Kapila talked about her upcoming web series 'Dehati Ladke', which is all about friendship, love and hardships of life. She also got candid about her character in the series.

Talking about the series Kusha Kapila shared, "A journey from home to hostel always brings thousands of stories and memories. Dehati Ladke is one such special story that will surely resonate with the viewers. The first year of college life is full of many emotions, from curiosity and budding love to the stress of exams and a fun night with friends."

Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, 'Dehati Ladke', the series revolves around Rajat, who aspires to clear UPSC exams and for the same he travels from a village to a big city. It centres around his life, aspirations, falling in love for the first time and dealing with pressure from his father.

"Rajat's journey is also the same, experiencing new and undiscovered emotions while focusing on his goal. My character, Chaya, is a modern and liberal woman who brings out the undiscovered side of Raja," she added.

Sharing his excitement about being part of the show, Shine Pandey said, "'Dehati Ladke' is dedicated to everyone who comes from a small town in the pursuit to find their identity in a new city. Rajat is a simple and innocent boy who is sharp-minded but lacks the many experiences of a big-city life. His friends, who are his strength and also his confidantes, help him navigate through life in Lucknow and transform him into a confident young boy. I am hoping that the audience will enjoy the show and I am sure it will take them back to all the fun they had in their college days."

'Dehati Ladke' will be streaming on Amazon miniTV from December 15.

