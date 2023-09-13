‘Sukhee’: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah’s party track ‘Nasha’ out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Sukhee’ on Wednesday unveiled the film’s party track ‘Nasha’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, “Ab sabko chadhega, reunion ka Nasha! #Nasha Song out now! #ReunionSong. Watch #Sukhee only in theatres on 22nd September!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxHtydFoIEi/?hl=en

Sung by Badshah, Chakshu Kotwal, and Afsana Khan the song is penned by Raja Dilwala.

The song features Shilpa Shetty, and social media influencer Kusha Kapila in the lead roles.

Soon after the ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared the glimpse of the song, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Superrr se bhi uparrrr,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Looking stuning.”

“Gorgeous and nice song waiting for the movie telling the simple story in a unique way,” a fan wrote.

Recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

