Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra of "Keeping Child within you alive"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, ‘Sukhee’, visited a college in Jaipur.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a particular moment that inspired her.

Shilpa met a woman who was actually 'Bedhadak' while interacting with a college crowd. An eight-month pregnant college lecturer aced the song 'Nasha' with Shilpa.

Along with the dance video, she wrote, “Things like these make me SUKHEE. This 8-month pregnant professor came on stage saying “I’m BEDHADAK” and nailed the song knowing every step. Whoa!! Keep the Child within you alive... to be SUKHEE!”

Shilpa can be seen donning a blue kaftan kurta and a multi-colour palazzo.

'Sukhee' is all about womanhood. The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. The movie stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

