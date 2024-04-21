Sumbul Touqeer bonds with Mishkat Varma: 'Our connection went beyond scripted lines'

Mumbai, April 21 Sumbul Touqeer has shared insights into her friendship with her ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’ co-star Mishkat Varma, revealing that their connection extended beyond scripted lines and dance routines.

Sumbul and Mishkat have not only captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry but have also formed a genuine off-screen friendship.

Their mutual love for dance has further strengthened their bond, with their captivating dance reels amassing millions of views and garnering admiration from fans globally.

Reflecting on their bond, Sumbul said: "Sometimes, friendships just click, and ours was a connection that went beyond the scripted lines and dance routines, reels. It was a bond forged by mutual respect, genuine laughter, and some pranks. He's a dear comrade."

The actress added: "Good co-stars also contribute to good performance. On a daily soap, you live more on the set than at home. The more cordial the atmosphere is, the better it is. I am a friendly person by nature, so a healthy environment makes a lot of difference."

In the show, Sumbul portrays the titular character, while Mishkat essays the role of Adhiraj.

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor