Sumbul Touqeer insists she doesn't get swayed by social media following

Mumbai, June 7 Actress Sumbul Touqeer shared that she does not believe in focusing on the number of social media followers, saying she keeps telling herself that it cannot let her take her craft of acting lightly.

Sumbul, who is currently seen in 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', feels it is not healthy for anyone to keep a tab on social media followers.

"I know that a strong social media following represents popularity, and I do sometimes get flattered by it, but I keep telling myself it cannot let me take my craft of acting lightly. So, I don't get swayed by it," shared Sumbul, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

She went on to say, "I don't think actors should get influenced by such things. I feel that the day I start getting affected by social media numbers, it will be the end of me. For me, what also matters is the loyal fanbase. I am glad that I have one."

The 'Bigg Boss 16' fame says social media can be a boon if one knows how to take it positively and not focus on the negatives.

"Social media is a bane and a boon, depending on how you decide to use it. Social media helps me reach more people, interact with my fans, and get more real-time feedback on my work, but that is it. I try not to let it affect me. I think social media can be a great blessing if you know how not to get attached to it or take things personally. I enjoy the reach it gives me as an actor and prefer to focus on only the positives of the booming technology," said Sumbul.

But because of her hectic shooting schedule, it is difficult for her to use social media regularly.

She added: "But I do scroll through it when I am on my way back home or when I get time on sets. I also keep my fans and loved ones updated about my work through social media, so that way I am very looped in. I also love making reels with my co-actors, sisters, and friends. Making funny reels with them makes our minds fresh and new memories too, I believe."

