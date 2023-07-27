Sumbul Touqeer opens up on playing IAS officer in ‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 : Actor Sumbul Touqeer, who rose to fame with her role in ‘Imlie’, is all set to play the character of an IAS officer in the show, ‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’. She talked about her role and why she took up the project.

Sumbul said, "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.”

Kavya’s objective is to serve the country and the sky is her limit, and despite all the challenges, she is determined to go above and beyond to attain the objective she has set for herself.

Sumbul is known for playing the titular role in the show, ‘Imlie’. She also participated in the most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

