Sumbul Touqeer reflects on a heartbreaking 2025, calls it a year of losses and challenges

Mumbai, Dec 26 Television actress Sumbul Touqeer, known for her role in the show “Imlie,” reflected on the challenges of the past year.

Opening up about 2025, the actress shared a heartfelt note acknowledging the pain, losses, and difficult moments she faced. However, Sumbul also highlighted how the year served as a reminder to cherish life, loved ones, and every precious moment. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared, “I think 2025 taught me patience. I have learned to trust the process and not rush things. I now understand that everything happens at the right time. In the future, I want to carry this patience with me, both in my personal life and my career, and take every situation calmly.”

Sumbul Touqeer also admitted that 2025 was a year of heartbreaking incidents. She stated, “2025 has been a difficult year, with many losses and challenges, and I think it reminded us how unpredictable life is and how important it is to value every moment and every person we have. My thoughts are with all those who faced pain and loss this year.”

Sumbul also expressed happiness with how 2025 unfolded for her, particularly as she worked on her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. “There have been many positives. Professionally, it has been a wonderful year for me. I got the opportunity to work on my current amazing show, Itti Si Khushi. And also shot for my Bollywood debut with the movie Jhaad Phoonk. Working with such talented co-actors like Harsh Rajput and Rajat Verma has been a great experience, and I have learned a lot from them.”

She concluded by saying, “2025, you were a teacher in disguise. You tested my patience and made me face things I never expected. But through it all, you also gave me strength, gratitude, and small joys that I will always carry. Thank you for the lessons and the memories.”

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen playing the lead role in the show in “Itti Si Khushi.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor