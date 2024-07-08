Sumbul Touqeer's rainy day special: Tea, pakodas & Maggi with family and friends

Mumbai, July 8 Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has expressed her love for the monsoon season, sharing that tea, pakoras, and Maggie with family and close friends on a rainy day is the perfect combination.

Speaking about her love for the rain, Sumbul shared: "Rains have something special in them. Tea, pakoras, and Maggie with family and close friends on a rainy day is the best combination. When we are on set and it rains, the whole team comes together and has so much fun. We also get to have pakoras on set. Getting wet in the rain is a different moment. It reminds me of my childhood days with my sister Saniya, jab hum sath me bheegte the."

Sumbul also expressed concerns about the environment, mentioning that decreasing rainfall and climate change are significant problems.

"I feel only we humans can be the change. We need to save water, plant more trees, and avoid using plastic. Nature heals us, but if we don't save it, we will not be blessed and healed by nature. In fact, my father has made a small garden on our house balcony, and it feels so fresh every morning. We sit near the plants, and it feels very fresh. I also love to read my books on the balcony," she added.

The young actress, who started her career with supporting roles as a child in 'Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal' and 'Jodha Akbar', has participated in dance reality shows such as 'India's Dancing Superstars' and 'Hindustan Ka Big Star'.

Sumbul played child artist roles in shows like 'Aahat', 'Gangaa', 'Baalveer', and 'Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai'. She has also appeared in shows like 'Waaris', 'Chakradhari Ajay Krishna', 'Chandragupta Maurya', and 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein'.

In 2020, Sumbul played the titular role in the show 'Imlie', co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. She is currently playing the lead in the show 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', which airs on Sony.

