Sumeet Raghvan pays heartfelt tribute to Satish Shah, recalls their bond on 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who portrayed Sahil in the cult TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', paid an emotional tribute to his late co-star Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

Sharing a video on his Instagram, Sumeet recalled the bond he shared with Shah, saying, "In 2004, we started a show and stopped it after only 70 episodes. 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people. The show is Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. People have started to identify our characters...But no one has said ye hamare ghar ke Indravadan hai. Kyunki Indravadan to ek hi the..vo the Satish Shah. He left all of us."

He added, "The bigger this show became, the stronger our bond grew. So whenever we would meet, we were not Sumeet, Rupali, or Rajesh..hum Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, aur Mom hote hai isi tarah ek dusre se baat karte hai..aaj sarabhai ka jo karta purush hai sabse senior vo hum sab koi chodkar chale gaye..kaafi dino se vo jhujh rahe the.. (Today, the head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. He had been struggling for some time).. Finally, life can be very cruel."

Concluding his message, Sumeet said, "To all the fans sending condolences to the Sarabhai family, as the eldest son, I accept them. And to Dad, I just want to say, safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side."

In the caption, he wrote, "Love you satish kaka..Love you dad...We all love you and miss you indu..narad muniiiii.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Raghvan (@sumeetraghvan)

Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry, as celebrities and fans remembered the veteran actor for his unparalleled comic timing, warmth, and humility.

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, and others, took to social media to express their grief and extend their condolences to the late actor's family.

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah was best known for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,' 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' and 'Main Hoon Na. ' He had an illustrious career spanning over four decades in Indian cinema and television. His passing marks the end of an era of natural, heartfelt comedy that defined a generation of Indian entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor