Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh starrer 'Permanent Roommates' season 3 trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh starrer romantic drama Permanent Roommates is all set to return with a new season on October 18.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Prime Video India shared a video, unveiling the trailer of the show.

The post read, "To go or not to go. can't wait to see how Tankesh's story unfolds #PermanentRoommatesOnPrime, new season, Oct 18."

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of our favourite couple Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) who face an amusing conundrum in their relationship. With the duo wants two different things in their future, as they navigate the prospects of relocating to a different country. Season 3 unfolds their sweet differences with a heartwarming twist.

Sumeet Vyas shared, "I am ecstatic to return as Mikesh for the latest season of Permanent Roommates. Working alongside the talented Nidhi once again feels like a reunion with an old friend, and I can't wait to bring an interesting new chapter from our beloved characters' life once more. It's been an incredible journey since our first two seasons that received tremendous love and support from viewers across. With it now having found a home on Prime Video, it is truly exciting to see how our special show will be embraced by audiences globally through the service."

Nidhi Singh said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be back with Permanent Roommates after all these years. It's been a fantastic journey for both Sumeet and me #Tankesh fans are in for a treat as the heartwarming story moves forward with triple the fun and drama. What started as a story from a small room with some brilliant writers and a passion to tell a sweet story, has today found a global platform with Prime Video and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this series."

The series, which stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in main roles, also has pivotal performances by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shishir Sharma. Season 3 of Permanent Roommates, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, will premiere on Prime Video in India and in 240+ countries and territories on October 18.

