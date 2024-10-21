Sumeet Vyas: Often referred to ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ as the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ of parenting

Mumbai, Oct 21 Actor-director Sumeet Vyas, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming show ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, has shared that he approached the process of storytelling of the show referring to it as the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ of parenting.

What Sumeet essentially meant was that the series, a coming-of-age narrative explores life of people after the birth of a newborn, and how this manifests itself in their friendship with each other.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’, which starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, is one of the timeless movies with a cult-following harping on the concept of how friendship changes with responsibilities of life.

The show, which stars Barun Sobti in the lead, explores the roller-coaster journey of adulthood and early parenthood, and captures the dynamics of friendship between new parents through various life stages, particularly the joys and challenges of parenthood.

Talking about the show and its theme, Sumeet shared, "Stories about friendship often end when marriage or children come into play, but this show is different. It emphasises how friendships can endure these significant life changes. Many people find it hard to sustain friendships during the early years of parenting because they’re so focused on their kids”.

The series follows the story of three friends as they navigate the challenges of adulthood and early parenthood, highlighting the strength of their bond through life's ups and downs.

He further mentioned, “Khyati Anand-Puthran (writer and creator), Vicky Vijay (producer), and I often referred to ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ as the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ of parenting, highlighting the importance of maintaining connections and supporting each other during this transformative phase of life”.

Produced by Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd and created by Khyati Anand-Puthran, the show also stars Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat.

‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ streams on Sony LIV.

