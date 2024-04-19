Sumit Kaul plays self-obsessed scientist in 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani': 'Difficult to relate'

Mumbai, April 19 Actor Sumit Kaul, who last appeared in the Yami Gautam-starrer 'Article 370', is now seen playing a self-obsessed, super-intelligent, and passionate scientist in the show 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani'.

Sumit, who has been occupied with the web series 'Tanaav' and films such as 'Afwaah' and 'Bell Bottom', has returned to the small screens.

He was last seen in the 2018 supernatural thriller series 'Nazar'.

Talking about his role as Paresh Parmar in 'Janani', Sumit said: "I play a self-obsessed, super-intelligent, passionate scientist who wants to use science and new inventions to fulfil his personal ambitions. Instead of being inclusive in his approach, he is hyper-competitive and very elitist in his mindset."

"He is the kind of man who chooses scientific work over everything else, including family. I was attracted to this character due to the challenges associated with portraying a megalomaniac. Also, becoming a part of a subject that is pioneering is very exciting," shared Sumit.

The actor, who is known for his work in shows like 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' and 'Siya Ke Ram,' added: "When I started working on the character, I found it very difficult to relate to him. His obsessiveness makes him very aggressive, overly competitive, narcissistic, and terribly impolite but over a period of time I realised that we all have a side in us where we live in our fantasy world and are disconnected with reality. When I was able to find that place, it was easier to relate to my character, Paresh Parmar."

The show airs on Dangal TV.

