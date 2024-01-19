'Sumo Didi' among top 30 global films on 'Best of Fest' list at Palm Springs

Mumbai, Jan 19 Following its premiere at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival, where it received a lot of appreciation, 'Sumo Didi' was showcased at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The unusual story of the film is inspired by the life of India's only female sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave, and the role has been essayed by Shriyam Bhagnani.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, it not only captivated the audience but now is among the top 30 films from across world to be included in the prestigious 'Best of Fest' list. This recognition comes with an additional special screening, showcasing the film's widespread appeal.

'Sumo Didi' is one of the few films from India to be shot in Japan and is the story of an underdog who triumphs against all odds. The theme of the film, which also talks about the objectification of women and addresses 'fat shaming', a bias faced by women across the world, seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

What makes the success and appreciation of this film even more special is that it is achieving worldwide honours on the basis of great performances of actors and not relying on any big star attractions.

A unique story based on an Indian athlete and with world-class production qualities being one of its biggest strengths, 'Sumo Didi' has proven yet again that an honestly made and well-crafted film has the ability to stand out and find its audience.

Producer Amit Chandraa of Ma+Th says, "Our journey with 'Sumo Didi' has been incredibly rewarding and the audience's love for the film is both humbling and inspiring. The film resonates because it transcends the confines of sports and gender, delivering a powerful narrative of breaking barriers. Hetal Dave's extraordinary journey, coupled with the universal themes of perseverance and ambition, strikes a chord with viewers worldwide.

"It is a celebration of the human spirit, and the audience's heartfelt response has only proven the film's ability to connect on a profound level and that a compelling story knows no boundaries."

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Sumo Didi' is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, National Award-winning production house FreshLime Films and MA&TH Entertainment. It has been directed by Jayant Rohatgi and written by Nikhil Sachan.

