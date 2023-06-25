Sumona Chakravarti extends gratitude to fans and friends for birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Actor Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude for all those who helped her in 35 years of life span and she recalled the days of happiness, sorrow and disappointment during this period. The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor, who recently celebrated her birthday said "thank you" to all those who wished her on the special day.

She wrote in her post, "35-years of life. A life full of love, laughter, joy, tears, heartbreaks, betrayals, faith, lessons, mistakes, hope, faith, sadness, hurt, courage, strength, grief. Some came into my life for a reason & some for a season. Few even stayed. Family. Friends. Work colleagues. Acquaintances. Strangers. But for every human who has been part of my life at some point-Thank You. I'm grateful for it all because I truly believe that everything happens for a reason"

Her post further reads, "For those who have showered me with love, respect & compliments-Thank you very much. But to those who hurt me, made me cry, criticised me- a Big THANK YOU to you because it has only made me stronger person, more determined. I feel strongly. I've learnt how to bounce back. To be vulnerable. To learn how to heal. I know myself a little more now than ever. It's been a beautiful journey, an absolute roller coster at certain points. But it's been worth it. Thank you Universe for having my back always!"

She concluded with, "P.s If i have ever been the cause of any hurt or pain to anyone-then I'm truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. It was never intentional."

Sumona mentioned in the caption, Birthday musings!Birthday =Emo..THANK YOU for the love, blessings & the beautiful birthday wishes."

On the work front, she is known for being part of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

