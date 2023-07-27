Sumukhi Suresh and Gopal Dutt open up on their journey post Covid in showbiz
By Lokmat English Desk | Published:
July 27, 2023 03:21 PM2023-07-27T15:21:41+5:302023-07-27T15:22:11+5:30
Amazon miniTV has kept audiences glued to their screens with its celebrity chat show – By Invite Only. The Gen Z centric chat show featured renowned comedian, Sumukhi Suresh and popular artist Gopal Dutt this week. The show was full of hilarious and doses of loose-lipped laughter. Sumukhi reminisced about the pandemic days and expressed contrasting the time then vs now. She said, “It’s a great year and I am also very hopeful as a person. I am very lucky that the pandemic got over as I got to go out. While people said they preferred staying home, I was happy I got to go out, work, meet new people and hopefully it's all coming back to normal.”
Echoing Sumukhi's enthusiasm on the post-pandemic independence, Gopal admitted, “It is going well. The world has opened up again. You can meet people. Live shows are happening, which is great.”
Renil further asked a question about Sumukhi’s opinion on her presence in the industry, to which Sumukhi candidly replied by saying, “The question would be ‘How does it feel to be a female comedian?’ But I get it. I understand why they ask me this question on female comedians, inspiring more women to come into the field of comedy.”
On the flipside, Gopal remarked, “Before, a lot of people used to ask what is the difference between theatre and acting. Slowly, a lot of theatre actors are coming into films. Since this question has been asked to a lot of people, the audience knows the difference.”