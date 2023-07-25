Sumukhi Suresh and Gopal Dutt open up on their struggles and journey in showbiz industry

Amazon miniTV has kept audiences glued to their screeners with its celebrity chat show - By Invite Only. Hosting an impressive roster of celebs from actors, singers to content creators, the latest episode of the show is slated to witness the comical tête-à-tête between Sumukhi Suresh and Gopal Dutt, leaving us in splits. The duo talks about how things are done in the comedy world, their journey and challenges they faced, along with turning the pages of their personal life.

Unfolding the comic intertwine between Sumukhi and Gopal, the promo is filled with laughter that promises to make audiences giggle and snort.

Gopal commented on being part of the show and said, "By Invite Only is such an interesting and lively show. The moment you enter the sets, all the nervous jitters and thoughts are out of the window. Sumukhi is such a wonderful and jocular person, her witty and spontaneous personality makes this episode a lot more intriguing and entertaining.”

“I literally can’t wait for this, it is going to be super exciting for sure. What an energy, what a vibe, my God it feels you are just pouring your heart out to one of your friends. I love Renil and our personalities complement each other perfectly, that vibrant and charming man is definitely the star of the show. Along with Gopal, I am sure we are in for a laughter ride filled with tittle-tattle,” shared Sumukhi. By Invite Only, hosted by Renil Abraham, is a talk show produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 25th July 2023.