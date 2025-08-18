'Sun Mere Yaar Ve' song from 'Param Sundari' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : After releasing 'Pardesiya' and 'Bheegi Saree' songs from 'Param Sundari', the makers on Monday treated fans to another melodious track 'Sun Mere Yaar Ve' from the film.

'Sun Mere Yaar Ve' is sung by Aditya Rikhari, and Sachin-Jigar. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the song, which is picturised on the lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Here you can have a look at the song's music video

Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the film was unveiled last week, promising a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action.

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage."

"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared.

The film will be out in theatres on August 29.

