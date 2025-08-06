Sunburn Festival moves out of Goa, to be held in Mumbai for the first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Popular music festival, Sunburn, is moving to a new location. Yes, you read it right. The electronic dance music (EDM) festival, traditionally held in Goa, is all set to be conducted in Mumbai.

The 3-day gala will take place on December 19th, 20th and 21st, 2025, as per a press note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival)

Speaking on the development, Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of shaping India's cultural and entertainment economy and music is a vital part of that vision. By bringing landmark experiences like the Sunburn Festival to Mumbai, we are actively building a robust music tourism ecosystem, one that attracts global attention, fuels local enterprise and positions our state as a thriving destination for next-generation cultural experiences."

Launched in 2007, Sunburn was originally held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa. And now, fans will witness the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges. Now, it's to be seen whether relocation of the festival works in favour of organisers or not.

More details regarding the headliners are yet to be disclosed.

