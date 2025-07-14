Sundance Film Festival announces screening dates, events for historic farewell in Park City Utah

Washington DC [US], July 14 : The Sundance Film Festival has announced its events and schedules, which will take place from January 22 to February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

The festival, which has called Utah home since its first screenings in 1978, anticipates a historic farewell to its familiar location, as it will be relocating to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027, reported Variety.

For its last festival in Park City, Sundance promises a robust program of 90-plus feature films and 50-plus short films.

As per the outlet, premieres will take place from January 22 to January 27, followed by a day of celebrating the festival's legacy through special screenings, talks, and events.

The festival's online programming will be available for audiences at home from January 29 to February 1, and all awards will be announced at a ceremony at Park City's Ray Theatre on January 30.

In addition to the screenings and talks, the 2026 festival will be honouring Sundance Institute Founder and President Robert Redford. While announcing the tribute, the festival highlighted Redford's "unwavering commitment" towards "independent storytellers" in a post on Instagram.

They wrote, "Recognizing the immense impact and unwavering commitment to independent storytellers, Sundance Institute President and Founder Robert Redford's vision will be celebrated throughout the Festival."

According to Variety, Redford's vision will be celebrated throughout the festival, with a specific event held in his honour on January 23 at Park City's Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.

Sundance 2026 will pay tribute to Park City, Utah, and the legacy that the festival has forged with the community, reported Variety.

Festival director Eugene Hernandez said in a statement, "Park City has been an integral part of our festival, and we're honoured to show our appreciation throughout the 2026 festival, including a program of archival screenings, restorations, and special events," reported Variety.

The festival's full line-up of specific films, events, guests, and programs will be revealed closer to year's end.

