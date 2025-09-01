Sundance Film Festival awardee 'Sabar Bonda' trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : The first Indian fiction feature to win the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance Film Festival, titled 'Sabar Bonda' (Cactus Pears), has unveiled its official trailer on Monday.

'Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)' is written and directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade and will hit Indian theatres via Rana Daggubati's production studio Spirit Media.

According to Variety, the movie is set against the rugged landscape of western India. It follows Anand, a city-dweller dealing with personal loss and family pressures, as he undertakes a 10-day mourning ritual in his ancestral village.

There, he reconnects with Balya, a childhood friend facing similar societal expectations. The cast includes Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman and Jayshri Jagtap.

Lotus Visual Productions shared the trailer of the film on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Z38Q_XT4Ow

'Sabar Bonda' is a tender yet powerful film, deeply rooted in its characters while speaking to something universal," said Daggubati as quoted by Variety.

"Winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance is a landmark moment for the film and for Indian cinema at large. With 'Sabar Bonda,' Rohan has delivered a remarkable debut," added Daggubati as quoted by Variety.

The film is produced by Neeraj Churi (U.K.), Mohamed Khaki (Canada), Kaushik Ray (U.K.), Naren Chandavarkar (India), Sidharth Meer (India) and Hareesh Reddypalli (India), with co-producer Neha Kaul and actor Jim Sarbh, plus associate producer Rajesh Parwatkar.

Vikas Urs served as cinematographer, with editing by Anadi Athaley and sound design by Anirban Borthakur and Naren Chandavarkar.

Sachin Lovalekar designed costumes, while Himanshu Kamble handled colour grading.

