Sundar-Tamannaah-starrer ‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer unspools good-vs-evil thriller

Mumbai, March 30 The trailer of the upcoming Tamil horror-comedy film 'Aranmanai 4' was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and others.

The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 45 seconds long, starts off with the backstory of a husband and a wife having a tiff when the husband heads to the forest after the fight.

In the forest, he suffers a cardiac arrest while the wife hangs herself out of anger.

This incident sparks the paranormal activities in the vicinity until a sage is called to get rid of them. However, the trailer reveals that the sage has a major role in the paranormal activities.

The trailer is laced with jump scares and has some impactful punches. The thrilling background score makes it a compelling watch promising a riveting story that will unfold in theatres.

The film has been written and directed by Sundar. C, and will bow in theatres on April 11.

