Sunday Binge: Shilpa Shetty gorges on 'Mysore Pak' in Mysore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared a video of herself enjoying 'Mysore Pak' in Mysore, the Karnataka city.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans with a glimpse of her interesting "Sunday binge."

In the video, Shilpa can be seen relishing Mysore cuisine.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Mysore mein Mysore pak And we hit it out of the park SUNDAY BINGE."

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

"Looking like a wow yummy ," another user commented.

Recently, the famous and delicious Mysore Pak has been named in the list of best street

food sweets in the world by Taste Atlas, a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews and information on street food around the world. Mysore Pak is ranked as the 14th best street food in the list.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Speaking about the show, Rohit Shetty earlier said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Shilpa will also be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor