Sundeep Kishan Opens Up About His Take on ‘Strict Diets’: I Don’t Believe in That at All

Sundeep Kishan, an impactful actor known for his versatile performances and screen presence, recently opened up about dieting and fitness. He shared his perspective on the rigid world of dieting, stating that he 'does not believe' in strict diets. Sundeep expressed his belief that rather than opting for strict diets, individuals can eat clean throughout the year!

"A lot of people say that they need to go into strict diets but I don't believe in that at all. I think that one should eat clean throughout the year, and by 'clean', I mean that they can opt for a healthier way of cooking, and can include basic workouts in their routine that sustains throughout the year. That is really good enough to really help you through. I also believe that every body has different kinds of food needs, so I think it's important that everybody should test that on themselves, and see what is working best and what is not," Sundeep Kishan shared.

Sundeep Kishan highlights his refreshing viewpoint that creates a shift from the pressure of extreme and strict dieting, and opting for clean foods to promote a sustainable and enjoyable way of eating. Through this narrative, Sundeep Kishan advocates for staying active, along with enjoying a variety of food. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sundeep Kishan is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster of entertainment. He has 'Family Man 3', South India’s 1st Netflix Original series, and his highly anticipated 30th Film 'Mazaka' by blockbuster commercial filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina in the pipeline.