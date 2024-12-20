Sundeep Kishan Opens Up on Ending 2024 On a High; Actor To Star In Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason's Directorial Debut

2024 was a big year for Sundeep Kishan with his theatrical releases 'Rayaan', 'Ooru Peru BhairavaKona', and 'Captain Miller' (action cameo), emerging as huge hits and blockbuster songs in the form of Water Packet, Nijamene Chebbuthunna and Humma Humma in both Telugu & Telugu establishing him as the New Gen Bilingual Star.Now he is all set to kickstart 2025 on a High with Varied Genres and Highly anticipated projects, a film directed by Jason Sanjay, son of ace actor Thalapathy Vijay. The film, which marks Sanjay's directorial debut, is produced under the prestigious banner of LYCA, and Mazaka in Telugu.

Talking about headlining the upcoming film, Sundeep says, "2024 has been a year of Gratification for me, and I'm filled with gratitude for it. I'm immensely thankful to the audience for showering me with Love. As we step into 2025, I'm thrilled to start it on an exciting note with LYCA Productions and Jason Sanjay on a new film. Sanjay is making his directorial debut, and it will be an enriching experience to have a fresh perspective on the sets, and during the shoot. He's passionate, dedicated, and has a clear vision for the film, and I can't wait for him to take the audience by surprise. "The upcoming project marks a significant milestone in Sundeep's career, cementing him as a substantial star bridging the gap between Tamil and Telugu audiences.