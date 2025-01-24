Sundeep Kishan wraps up 'Family Man' S3 shoot: Working alongside Raj & DK has been thrilling

Mumbai, Jan 24 Sundeep Kishan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming series, 'Family Man' Season 3, where he will be seen reprising the role of Major Vikram Vaid. The actor said that working alongside Raj & DK has been immeasurably exciting, and thrilling.

Sundeep expressed gratitude for collaborating once again with the filmmakers after working with them in 'Shor In The City' and 'Family Man' Season 1.

Talking about Raj & DK, Sundeep Kishan said that he is beyond thrilled to have wrapped filming 'Family Man' Season 3.

“Working alongside Raj & DK has been immeasurably exciting, and thrilling. Their vision towards creating a story like 'Family Man' and bringing it to life is truly magical, with each character bringing their depth and intriguing elements,” he said.

He added: “I'm truly proud and humbled to have worked alongside the best filmmakers in 'Family Man', and I can't wait to bring the new Vikram Vaid from Raj & DK's universe once again. I'm sure that it will be a good surprise for the audience. Like they say, the show must go on!"

Recently, Sundeep treated the audience with the teaser of his much-awaited film, 'Mazaka'. Directed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Sundeep will be seen sharing the screen space with Ritu Varma. 'Mazaka' marks his 30th film in Telugu.

Apart from 'Mazaka' and 'Family Man' Season 3, Sundeep also has an untitled bilingual film with Jason Sanjay and South India’s first Netflix Original series in the pipeline.

Sundeep worked as assistant director to Gautham Vasudev Menon for a year, before starring in Sneha Geetham in 2010. After working with him in Prasthanam, director Deva Katta referred Kishan to his friends Raj and DK, which led to Kishan's casting in his first Hindi venture, Shor in the City in 2011.

Sundeep may have started his Southern film career with adult comedy Yaaruda Mahesh in 2013. His major break came with Venkatadri Express in 2013] Later, he starred in the Telugu action thriller Michael in.

In 2024, he was seen in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Captain Miller and Raayan.

