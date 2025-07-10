Suniel Shetty aka ACP Vikram gets pulled into a new maze in 'Hunter Season 2' teaser

Mumbai, July 10 Before the second season of the crime thriller "Hunter" reaches the audience, the makers have shared a glimpse of what's to come through a captivating teaser of "Hunter Season 2".

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to return as ACP Vikram, who will be seen embarking on a new mission filled with unexpected turns. This time Vikram is up against a new villain who seems impossible to read. The preview gives a sneak peek into a high-octane battle across Mumbai and Thailand. Season two of the show is expected to have some intense action sequences.

Joining Shetty this time, Jackie Shroff will also be seen in a powerful role

in "Hunter Season 2".

Along with these two, "Hunter Season 2" will also star Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in significant roles.

Helmed by Prince Dhiman, along with Alok Batra, the thriller has been backed by Yoodlee Films – the film division of Saregama India Limited.

Talking about being a part of "Hunter" once again, Shetty said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery – of this world and of Vikram’s journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He’s a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."

Shroff, added, “When I first heard about Salesman, I was hooked. He’s layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he’s thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it’s also deeply rooted in emotions. Sharing the screen with Anna again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals.”

