Suniel Shetty brews filter coffee, Bharti Singh prepares medu vada in ‘Laughter Chefs’

Mumbai, June 26 The new episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ will welcome Bollywood’s dynamic actor Suniel Shetty, affectionately known as ‘Anna,’ who will come to fulfil a promise made to host and comedian Bharti Singh.

Suniel will bring his charisma and warmth to the show, and with his arrival, the episode will be infused with a special touch of Anna.

The superstar not only fulfils his promise to appear on the show but also personally brews filter coffee for Bharti, whom he considers his younger sister. In return, Bharti prepares medu vada at the guest's request.

Suniel praises her for the unique blend of Punjabi and South Indian flavours in her preparation of medu vada and sambar.

The episode also features Shruti Bisht, Megha Chakraborty, and Namish Taneja, the cast of tue upcoming show ‘Mishri’.

The cast shares heartfelt moments with the celebrities, adding to the warmth of the occasion with their ‘rishton ki meethas’.

In a fun banter, Namish urges Suniel to recite his iconic dialogue and Suniel dedicates his dialogue to Mishri in such a way that he says “Mishri mai tumhe bhool jaau ye ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jaao ye mai hone nahi dunga!”

Adding more flavour to the upcoming episode, joining the fun are the celebrities' families, who gather to show their support.

Vicky Jain's mother and sister-in-law, Nia Sharma's mother, and Arjun Bijlani's wife participate at their cooking stations, providing guidance while Chef Harpal Singh allows them a three-minute window to cook alongside their loved ones.

During this time, a special bond develops between Vicky's mother and Ankita Lokhande, as Ankita closely follows her instructions.

Additionally, Krushna Abhishek entertains everyone by playfully imitating Salman Khan and teasing Vicky's sister-in-law, highlighting the contrast between her quiet demeanour and her lively persona on ‘Bigg Boss’.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

