Suniel Shetty calls his 'Hunter S2' co-star Jackie Shroff a 'brilliant natural actor'

Mumbai, July 31 Actor Suniel Shetty called his 'Hunter S2' co-star Jackie Shroff a 'brilliant natural actor with a great voice, aura, and presence that’s unmatched'.

Shedding light on his experience working with Jackie, Suniel said, “So many people have always hero-worshipped Jaggu Dada, and I’ve admired him for years too. Personally, it was tough for me to go head-to-head with him in action scenes. But I had to block out the personal rapport and focus on our characters in the show."

Admiring the 'Hero' actor's charismatic persona, he added, "Dada is a brilliant natural actor, with a great voice, aura, and presence that’s unmatched. It takes a lot to stand up to him, even if it’s on screen. But I believe, when you work with the best, you deliver your best. ”

In the second season of the action entertainer, Vikram Sinha (Played by Suniel), a suspended special investigations officer, is caught on a relentless mission to rescue his daughter from a shadowy arms dealer only known as the Salesman (Played by Jackie).

Recently, Suniel opened up about his conscious effort to bring extra depth to his character in 'Hunter 2'.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Suniel said that everything about his character—body language, appearance, and emotions—has evolved.

He shared, "I am very different in this season. The body language is different. The look is different. The emotions are different. Carefree and careless, Vikram Sinha was in the first. Here, it is more about family. And that is his only objective. There is no disturbance, but no other distraction in his life. He wants his daughter back and at any cost. He will go to any lengths to get that happening. So, I think that itself is a beautiful moment."

With Suniel and Jackie in the lead, "Hunter Season 2" boasts an ensemble cast with Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas in prominent roles, along with others.

"Hunter Season 2" is presently streaming on Amazon MX.

