Suniel Shetty calls Sohail Khan his "forever little brother" in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Actor Sohail Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday, and the special day has been filled with love and warm wishes from family and friends.

On this joyous occasion, fellow actor Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account to wish Sohail a very happy birthday.

Suniel, who shares a close bond with Sohail, posted a picture with him on his Instagram stories. In his message, he referred to Sohail as his "little brother," expressing his affection and admiration.

He wrote, "Sooooo....my forever little brother... wishing you a happy happy birthday. Stay blessed, keep shining, and always keep that smile alive! Lots of love always @sohailkhanofficial."

Sohail reshared the post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you so much Anna."

The two actors, Sohail and Suniel, have worked together in films like 'Lakeer - Forbidden Lines' and 'Fight Club: Members Only', and their camaraderie both on and off-screen is well known.

In addition to the heartfelt wishes from Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan also shared a touching family moment on his own Instagram account, recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDXXNimMJqk/

The actor-filmmaker posted a picture that showcased his family, featuring his siblings and parents. The picture captured a lovely family gathering from their mother Salma Khan's birthday, with Sohail posing alongside his brothers, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and their sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

Their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan were also present in the photo, with Salma looking elegant in a traditional outfit, while the rest of the family kept their looks casual.

Sohail captioned the beautiful family portrait as, "Blessed," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

