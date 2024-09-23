Suniel Shetty finds therapy in gardening 

Mumbai, Sep 23 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently shared a glimpse of his serene Sunday routine, describing how he finds solace in gardening. In the video, he is seen pruning and trimming his plants, referring to the process as a form of therapy that helps him reset and rejuvenate.

He expressed how the act of cutting away dead branches mirrors life, where sometimes clearing away the old makes space for the new.

Taking to Instagram, where he enjoys a following of five million, Suniel shared a calming Reel video of his Sunday 'therapy' session. Dressed casually in a grey tee and blue shorts, the actor was seen trimming the plants at his luxurious residence.

In the caption, he described the therapeutic nature of pruning, comparing it to hitting the reset button not just for his plants but for himself as well.

"Sundays like these = Therapy There's something magical about pruning - cutting away the dead bits so the rest can thrive. It's like hitting the reset button, not just for my plants, but for me too. A little trim, a little fresh air, and boom - we're both ready to grow again. Sometimes, we all need that... trim the old, make space for the new, and let the light in. Who else is pruning life today?" he wrote, encouraging others to embrace the process of letting go of the old to make space for new growth.

Actress Dia Mirza commented: "Planted seeds today". Sangeeta Bijlani wrote: "Totally resonate".

On the professional front, the 62-year-old actor has acted in over 100 films, in a career spanning over 30 years. He made his debut in Hindi films in 1992 with 'Balwaan', opposite Divya Bharti.

Suniel has then appeared in movies like 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Krishna', 'Rakshak', 'Border', 'Judge Mujrim', 'Vinashak - Destroyer', 'Bade Dilwala', 'Hera Pheri', 'Refugee', 'Dhadkan', 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Hulchul'.

He has also featured in 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Mission Istaanbul', 'De Dana Dan', and 'No Problem'.

Most recently, Suniel starred in 'Operation Fryday', written and directed by Vishram Sawant. The film stars Randeep Hooda, and Nitu Chandra in lead roles.

He next has 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Hera Pheri 3' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor