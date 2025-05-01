Suniel Shetty gives message of national unity in the wake of Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, May 1 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has a message on national unity for the people of the country after the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, last week by the terrorists.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer’, spoke with IANS, and gave a call to the fellow countrymen to stand united, and keep the differences aside.

He equated the film’s message as the current requirement on behalf of the country’s citizens as the film also deals with the attack led by the Tughlaq Empire where locals fought the invading forces to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith.

Suniel told IANS, “The message in the end is very clear, that the country is above anything else. People coming together, simple people from different walks of life, who come together to fight for one cause, and that is evil. And that's the way we should be thinking even today. We should not let hatred, and fear take over. But let your combined strength and our values take over and show the world that we are one. And we never would be disturbed”.

He further cited the example of the attacks of 26/11 when armed Pakistani terrorists entered India’s economic engine, Mumbai through its coast, and reigned open terror on its people before they were neutralised by the National Security Guard across a 3-day operation.

The actor told IANS, “It happened earlier as well, 26/11 happened but, Mumbai got up the very next day, saluting all the people who lost their lives, saluting all the people in uniform who lost their lives. We're more vigilant now, we're more aware now. I think that's the message that our film ‘Kesari Veer’ also gives. Our values, relationships, our culture, our gods, our goddesses are something we deeply revere”.

Earlier, a video of the actor from Kashmir went viral on social media, in which he was seen urging the people of India to not turn their backs on Kashmir, and turn up in droves to support the economy through tourism.

As per the Economic Survey report of Jammu and Kashmir, the state witnessed an annual footfall of 3.26 crore tourists, with tourism accounting for more than INR 18, 000 crore.

