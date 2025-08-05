Suniel Shetty: I still believe I’m far from my best

Mumbai, Aug 5 Suniel Shetty, who is currently seen in the second season of “Hunter”, said he still believes he is far from his best, and that’s what keeps him going. For the veteran actor, “reinvention is survival.”

“Watching this new generation work — their focus, their scale, the depth they bring — you can’t help but learn. I’ve always been obsessed with fitness, and I keep switching things up there. Acting is no different. You adapt. You absorb,” Suniel said.

He added: I still believe I’m far from my best, and that’s what keeps me going. Reinvention is survival. And honestly, having kids at home constantly reminding you how things are shifting helps keep you on your toes,” he added.

For Anusha Dandekar, Hunter 2, wasn’t just her first Hindi series.

“Hunter 2 threw me in the deep end, and definitely pushed me outside my comfort zone, but weirdly, it also felt like home. That may sound contradictory, but I’ve always been super active, into sporty stuff — so the physical side came naturally. But it was still challenging because this was my first Hindi series, and it wasn’t just about doing action,” said Anusha.

What pushed her was the emotion, the unpredictability, and playing someone far from who she is.

“There wasn’t much prep time either. I auditioned, signed on, and suddenly we were rolling. It was intense, but also one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had. I gave it everything.”

Hunter Season 2, which also stars Jackie Shroff, is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Suniel will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor