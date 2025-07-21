Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3 Reunion: “Akshay and Paresh Have Great Respect for Each Other”

Paresh Rawal's exit from iconic 'Hera Pheri 3' disappointed fans as they were expecting the iconic trio on screen. Akshay Kumar's 'Cape of Good Films' company had filed a case against him for Rs 25 crore. After this whole controversy, Paresh decided to return to the film. Suniel Shetty who plays Ghanashyam in the movie has reacted to Paresh Rawal's comeback.

In an interview with Midday, Suniel said that, "It was possible for the two to reconcile. Because Paresh respects Akshay a lot and Akshay respects Paresh". He further said, "Paresh never said anything against Akshay. Also, when a journalist tried to speak against him and Paresh, Akshay stopped him and said, 'Don't use such language'. The reconciliation of two friends, seemingly impenetrable to outsiders, was reportedly facilitated by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who resolved their misunderstandings and rekindled their bond.

Following Paresh Rawal's earlier departure from the film, which caused friction between producers and cast, all disputes have now been settled. Rawal will resume filming, and the makers are targeting a 2026 release for 'Hera Pheri 3.' This third installment of the beloved comedy series marks Rawal's welcomed return as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, much to the delight of fans.