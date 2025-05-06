Suniel Shetty opens up on son-in-law KL Rahul's performance, Pahalgam attack and upcoming film Kesari Veer

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Actor Suniel Shetty shared his views on the current performance of his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul. The actor also condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, calling it a tactic of the terrorists to break India through "fear".

Actor Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in the film 'Kesari Veer', which delves into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

While talking with ANI, the actor expressed his happiness with cricketer and son-in-law KL Rahul's current performance.

"People are seeing him because he is finishing and winning the match. He also played well in the matches India didn't win. We have become so used to winning that we connect everything with the victory. Now, I think he is winning somewhere, which is why people appreciate him. If there is no victory, good performance doesn't matter," said Suniel Shetty.

The actor also believes that being a part of the Indian team gives them more "happiness" than scoring or winning the matches.

"It's part and parcel of sport. Winning, losing, scoring, not scoring, happiness to us and him too is that he is part of the Indian team. So he always says that if it is one number, eighth number or ninth number, as long as I play for the country, I will play on any number, but the effort is to play for the country in all forms," added Suniel Shetty.

The 'Dhadkan' actor also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such attempts are made to scare Indian citizens. He urged the people not to fight against each other and to trust the Indian government and the Indian army.

"An attempt is being made to break us up. To try to create fear. What is being done should never be done. With fear, they tried to break this beautiful country. I always say that we are not scared or broken, we should not fight with each other because they do not have the strength or army to do anything to us," said Suniel Shetty.

He also urged the citizens to stay united.

"So if they are trying to spread hate and fear, we should stay posted and stand by holding each other's hands. And now our Prime Minister has said it was handed over to our armed forces. The army is left in charge now that we are safe," added Suniel Shetty.

The actor also talked about his upcoming film Kesari Veer and said, "In this film, we talk about our unseen heroes. Every hero's story is different, but the enemy is the same that attacked our country and tried to loot it. This film is the story of Hamirji Gohil and Vegdaji. Our film has received a very good response after its trailer. The film has been made very well."

Suniel Shetty's Kesari Veer also stars Vivek Oberoi and Suraj Pancholi in the lead roles.

