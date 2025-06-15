Suniel Shetty remembers his ‘first hero’ father Veerappa with a touching tribute

Mumbai, June 15 On the occasion of Father’s Day, actor Suniel Shetty took a walk down memory lane as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Veerappa Shetty, whom he lovingly described as his ‘first hero.’

Sharing an unseen childhood photo, the 'Dhadkan' actor poured his heart out in a caption that reflected love, respect, and gratitude. In his post, Suniel wrote, “No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you… For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, My forever home. Happy Father’s Day.”

The tribute, accompanied by a rare childhood photo, offered a glimpse into the deep bond the actor shared with his father, whom he often credits for shaping his values and resilience. In the rare childhood picture, baby Suniel is seen sitting on his father’s lap, looking straight at the camera.

Suniel Shetty's father, Virappa Shetty, died on February 28, 2017. At 93, he breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment. The actor's father suffered a stroke in 2013, after which Suniel is believed to have set up an entire ICU at his Mumbai residence.

The 'Hera Pheri' actor had once spoken fondly about his father, Veerappa, calling him his “real hero.” Suniel had recalled how his father started working at a very young age and built a life from humble beginnings. Sharing glimpses of his father’s early struggles, the actor had mentioned that Veerappa worked as a waiting boy at a restaurant and would clean used plates. He also remembered how his father would sleep on flattened mustard sacks, using a rolled-up gunny bag as a pillow.

As the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 15, celebrities from across the entertainment industry shared touching tributes to the fathers who shaped their lives.

