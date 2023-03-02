Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Mumbai, March 2 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who hosts the MMA reality web series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt', has shared that the series, besides the regular heavy duty drill of fighting and martial arts, is a human story which talks about an emerging India.

The actor along with the team of 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' including Mohamedali Budhwani, The Great Khali, India's Star MMA fighter Ritu Phogat and Indian wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote MMA and the series.

The actor said: "Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is a cut above a mere reality series; it is a human story which talks about an emerging India. I thank everybody associated with the series. Thanks to Toyam for believing in the sport. It is probably the only listed sporting company in the world that one should look out for. Toyam is going to change the future of sports in India and I say this because when you have it in you to go ahead and spend money to build something, regardless of knowing whether you will succeed or not, that's a champion."

Mohamedali Budhwani - Managing Director of Toyam Sports Ltd, also shared that to bring legendary boxer Mike Tyson to India was no cakewalk.

He said: "After days of persuasive phone calls, his secretary finally answered and said he had no interest in visiting a 'third-world country like India'. But, determined to make it happen, I didn't give up and kept checking for his time. To further put me off, they asked for an exorbitant huge amount as fees and were shocked that I had immediately agreed to it. Still, months went by with their stalling tactics and I decided to go to the US to convince him."

He further shared that Mike Tyson's team asked for a 50 per cent payment upfront with no guarantee of the boxer coming to India: "I was determined to give it my best shot and showed up with my team at Tyson's office in fancy limousines. They wanted 50 per cent fees to be first cleared with no guarantee of him agreeing to visit India but said that the advance fees would be returned if he doesn't agree. I cleared the fees, too and still, there was no response for 4 days. I gave up thinking that nothing will happen when I was finally told that I've got 15 minutes to convince him. I took a limousine to meet him and put my best foot forward to convince Tyson that India was an unmissable opportunity."

He continued: "From the allotted 15 minutes, we ended up speaking non-stop for over 4 hours and he immediately signed the contract to come to India with one more condition that he has to visit the Taj Mahal. When he arrived in India, I left no stone unturned to make it the best hospitable experience for Tyson.

"Right from the visit to the Taj Mahal to an evening with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to fulfilling another of his wishes to tour Dharavi, Tyson saw my unwavering passion towards MMA and determination. On his return to the airport, Tyson was so impressed that he confessed to me, saying that he was wrong and, 'India is not a third-world country'," he added.

'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is streaming on MX Player.



aa/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor