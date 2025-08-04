Suniel Shetty screams with joy in Oval stadium as India level series with memorable win against England

London [UK], August 4 : Team India brought smiles to the faces of cricket lovers with their historic win against England at The Oval on Monday, levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was present at the stadium on Day 5 of the match, literally screamed with joy when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took England's last wicket to seal a miracle win.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel and Ahan Shetty dropped several videos in which the father-son duo can be seen celebrating India's win.

Suniel's son-in-law, KL Rahul, delivered an amazing performance throughout the series. KL ended as the third-highest run-getter in the series, with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 137.

With this win, the Shubman Gill-led Team India has started the new era with immense promise, drawing the series 2-2.

After England opted to bowl first, India was skittled out for 224, with a Karun Nair fifty being a standout. Zak Crawley and Harry Brook fifties took England to 247, giving them a slender 23-run lead with four-fer each from Siraj and Krishna.

A much better batting display, with standout century from Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to 396, giving them a 373 runs lead. At one point on day four, England was 317/4 thanks to centuries from Root and Brook, but a late surge by pacers Siraj, Krishna and Akash Deep gave India one of their finest Test wins, with Siraj taking a five-wicket haul to cap off a memorable series.

The first session of day five started with England at 339/6, with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. The day could not have started on a much worse note for India, as Prasidh Krishna conceded two boundaries in two successive balls to start off. However, the Indians got a major lift, with Jamie nicking one to Dhruv Jurel, falling to Mohammed Siraj for just two runs in 20 balls.

England was 347/7 and Siraj got his third wicket. However, England crossed the 350-run mark in 78.4 overs. Siraj produced another breakthrough, removing Overton for nine off 17 balls, trapping him leg-before-wicket. England was eight down at 354, with the pacer getting his fourth scalp. Josh Tongue survived a close lbw call on a Prasidh delivery as the ball missed the leg stump.

However, he ended up becoming Prasidh's fourth victim after all, cleaned up for a 12-ball duck, courtesy of a superb yorker that left his stumps in a mess. England was 357/9, and a slinged-up, injured Chris Woakes came out to bat. Gus Atkinson released the pressure, with a massive six, with Akash Deep missing out on a catch.

England needed 11 runs to win. The deficit came down to eight runs, with Atkinson taking a couple. Another single reduced the target to seven and most importantly, kept an injured Woakes off strike. Siraj took the fifth and final wicket, pulling off a miraculous win for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor