Suniel Shetty seeks blessing at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 : Actor Suniel Shetty offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday.

The actor offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered flowers and milk to the ‘Shivling’.

He opted for kurta pyjama for darshan.

Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to announce the release date of the movie. Sharing a video he wrote, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3). #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

In the video, all the performers can be seen in army dresses and can be seen listening to the ‘Welcome’ song.

The cast was ecstatic about their participation in the special capella video.

The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise ‘Welcome’ which starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled ‘Welcome Back’ which was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ directed by Ahmed Khan. Backed by Jio Studios, it is produced by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah under ‘Base Industries Group’,

The franchise is known for producing Family entertainment and encouraging families to go to the movies together to laugh and make memories.

The film is currently in pre-production, with a major theatrical release date of '20th December 2024' planned.

