Suniel Shetty seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help in removing 'Boycott Bollywood trend

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday said that 99 per cent of Bollywood doesn’t take drugs and rather focus on hard work to reach out to the people and thus, it is important that the trending hashtag of #BoycottBollywood be done away with to restore the image of the Bollywood industry. "This hashtag needs to be removed and there can be a rotten apple in the basket, but all of us are not like that. Our stories and our music connect to the world and hence the stigma needs to be removed. Please convey this message to PM Narendra Modi as well,”

Sunil Shetty said during his interaction with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. The veteran actor's comment comes as Bollywood movies face frequent boycott calls on social media. Recently, such a trend was seen during the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song. Thousands on social media have called to boycott the film as the song shows actress Deepika Padukone dancing in a saffron bikini, which many think is a "disrespect" to the Hindu community. Apart from Suniel Shetty, other celebrities including, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Bhagnaani, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sonu Nigam along with Boney Kapoor and Subash Ghai, attended the meeting.