Suniel Shetty shares heartfelt birthday wishes for wife Mana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of his wife, Mana Shetty, with a heartfelt post.

In the post, Suniel shared an endearing black-and-white photograph of the couple in an affectionate embrace.

In the caption, Suniel expressed his love and admiration for his wife, writing, "Happy birthday wifey ... my fellow Leo, partner, best friend and confidant."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-8dTO4OxCP/

The touching tribute quickly garnered attention from fans and industry peers alike, who inundated the comment section with birthday wishes.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh joined the celebration with a message that read, "Happy Birthday Mana !!!! Loads of love," while Tiger Shroff added a playful touch with, "Happy birthday mana aunty."

Neha Dhupia also conveyed her best wishes, commenting, "Love always ... happy birthday Mana ma'am."

Suniel and Mana Shetty, who married on December 25, 1991, welcomed their first child, Athiya, in 1992 and their second child, Ahan, in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty.

From 'Welcome 3' to 'The Legend of Somnath', Suniel will be seen in varied roles in upcoming projects.

Speaking with ANI, he shared, " In the coming months, I will be seen in 'The Legend of Somnath'. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made...only some VFX work is pending...I also have 'Welcome to the Jungle' and also a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate'."

In a career of over three decades, Shetty has starred in movies such as 'Dilwale', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Krishna', 'Vinashak', 'Dhadkan', 'Hera Pheri' films, 'Hulchul' and 'Main Hoon Na'.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him reuniting with actor Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second installment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

'Welcome 3' will arrive in theatres this December. The third part was announced on Akshay's birthday last year with a promo.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given a birthday gift to myself and you all). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024. Welcome 3."

The video featured Akshay and the gang performing an acapella routine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor