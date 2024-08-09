Suniel Shetty shares video of 'Naga Panchami' puja at his Mangalore home, explains significance of tradition

Mumbai, Aug 9 Actor Suniel Shetty on Friday shared a glimpse of 'Naga Panchami' puja at his home in Mulki, Mangalore, Karnataka, saying 'the serpent gods bestow their blessings, guarding our land, our families with ancient wisdom and power'.

Naga Panchami observes worship of snakes, and it is celebrated on the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel, who has 4.9 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a Reel video, wherein we get a glimpse of his residence in Mangalore.

The snippet shows a priest doing puja of the 'nag' idols, offerieng flowers, fruits, and other things.

Suniel captioned it as: "Mangalore. Mulki. Home. Nagapooja at our Naga Katte. A sacred place where devotion meets the divine. Here, the serpent gods bestow their blessings, guarding our land, our families with ancient wisdom and power."

A fan commented on the post and said: "Love how you showcase the traditions of Mangalore and your heritage".

Another user said: "How rooted u n ur fam is!!"

The 62-year-old actor has acted in over 100 films, in a career spanning over 30 years. He made his debut in Hindi films in 1992 with 'Balwaan', opposite Divya Bharti.

Suniel has then appeared in movies like 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Krishna', 'Rakshak', 'Border', 'Judge Mujrim', 'Vinashak - Destroyer', 'Bade Dilwala', 'Hera Pheri', 'Refugee', 'Dhadkan', 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Hulchul'.

He has also featured in 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Mission Istaanbul', 'De Dana Dan', and 'No Problem'.

Most recently, Suniel starred in 'Operation Fryday', written and directed by Vishram Sawant. The film stars Randeep Hooda, and Nitu Chandra in lead roles.

He next has 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Hera Pheri 3' in the kitty.

