Suniel Shetty twins with son-in-law KL Rahul in new picture, Athiya Shetty reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Suneil Shetty on Friday evening dropped a new picture with his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Taking to Instagram, Suneil shared the picture which he captioned with a black heart emoticon.

In the picture, the actor could be seen hugging and twinning with his son-in-law in a black t-shirt.

Soon after the 'Hera Pheri' actor shared the picture, their friend and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Suneil's daughter Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart emoticon.

"Both are looking good," a user wrote.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suneil will be next seen in the comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

KL Rahul on the other hand is currently the part of Indian Cricket World Cup 2023 team.

