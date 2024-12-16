Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi come together for film on Somnath Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Actors Suniel Shetty will be seen sharing screen space with Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi for a film titled 'Kesari Veer', which is about the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat.

Prince Dhiman and Kanu Chauhan have come on board to direct the movie.

As per a press note, the project delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in 14th century AD."

Sharing his passion for the project, Producer Kanu Chauhan said that the story was deeply personal to him and a dream he longed to bring this lesser-known chapter of history to light. Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy.

More details regarding the film are awaited.

In the coming months, Suniel will also be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.

